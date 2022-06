NAP: Don't look past La Domaniale

La Domaniale - 14:00 Worcester

La Domaniale showed much improved form when making a successful chasing debut at Uttoxeter earlier this month, easily defying a BHA mark of 110 in the style of a mare with more to offer.

Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, she was produced to lead four out and from there she always appeared to have matters in hand, just needing to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths.

This will be tougher from a 7 lb higher mark, but La Domaniale is fancied to prove equal to the task when you factor in her scope for more improvement.

No. 6 La Domaniale (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST: Percy's Word the form pick

Percy's Word - 15:35 Worcester

Percy's Word has proved better than ever on his last two starts, first winning at this course in early-May and then running at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Warwick seven days later.

He was no match for the winner on the last occasion, but there was still plenty to like about that effort as he pulled clear of the rest.

Percy's Word can race from the same mark today for Dan Skelton - who has saddled 11 winners from his last 26 runners - and he seems sure to go well again in a race where plenty of his rivals have questions to answer.

No. 4 Percy's Word SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 127

EACH-WAY: Cadeau d'Or can go well

Cadeau d'Or - 15:05 Worcester

Cadeau d'Or has shown just modest form in two starts over hurdles to date, but he left the impression last time that he will be suited by a drop back to two miles.

He also makes the switch to handicaps today and an opening BHA mark of 107 could prove very lenient.

After all, Cadeau d'Or was a fairly useful performer on the Flat when trained by Andrew Balding and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him as a hurdler just yet.