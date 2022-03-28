Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Unexposed Najeeba the one to beat

NAP: Najeeba has been let in lightly

Najeeba - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Najeeba was held back by inexperience when nearer last than first on debut toward the end of 2020, but showed improved form on two starts last year, and opened her account when last seen at Newcastle in October, looking like a filly that has even more to offer. She beat one who has developed into a useful performer since, showing a good turn of foot to enter the lead then a willing attitude when challenged close home. An opening mark of 68 looks lenient on that evidence and she is the type to progress even further now.

No. 5 (2) Najeeba SBK 11/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST: Dayman looks a good prospect

Dayman - 20:00 Wolverhampton

This looks a good three-year-old handicap and Dayman is strongly expected to build on his recent win at the course over seven furlongs now entering handicaps. He showed much improved form to open his account in good style following a six-month break, impressing with the manner in which he put distance between himself and his rivals in the straight. It is unlikely that Dayman has finished progressing and he is just the type to go on again, especially now stepping up in trip. It will be surprising if he doesn't prove considerably better than a mark of 81 in time.

No. 8 (3) Dayman (Ger) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Chance Tributo back at Wolverhampton

Tributo - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Tributo has been below-par on his last two runs and excuses were harder to come by at Southwell last time, but both of his career wins have come at Wolverhampton and he tends to save his best for this track. He dead-heated over course and distance in January and the horse he shared the spoils with that day is rated higher now, so Tributo should be capable of going close here from the same mark provided he breaks on terms.