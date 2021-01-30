Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

- Trainer: Adrian Keatley
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Wolverhampton on Sunday...
"...has been quickly turned out under a 5 lb penalty and is expected to be bang there."
Timeform on Universal Effect
Mo Henry - 12:40 Wolverhampton
Mo Henry is still searching for his first win since 2017, but he is undoubtedly a respectable performer at this level and, having been drawn low, this could be a good opportunity for him to put an end to his long losing sequence. He was not seen to best effect when fifth at Newcastle last time, left poorly placed, but he has fallen to a lowly BHA mark of 54, and with claimer Rhys Clutterbuck taking a further 7 lb off his back, he is surely weighted to go close.
Universal Effect - 13:40 Wolverhampton
Universal Effect ran as well as she had done all last year when runner-up over this course and distance last month, and she duly built on that effort to going one better under the same conditions recently, coming through from mid-field to land the race in good style. She has been quickly turned out under a 5 lb penalty and is expected to be bang there.
Buy Me Back - 14:40 Wolverhampton
Having dropped to a handy mark, Buy Me Back shaped with definite signs of promise at Newcastle last month, and she duly justified strong market support to regain the winning thread at Lingfield last week, her and the runner-up quickening clear of the home turn before Buy Me Back edged ahead well inside the final furlong, well on top at the finish. A 4 lb rise may not be enough to stop her following up, particularly with Mark Loughnane's yard in such good form at present.
Smart Stat
LIVA - 14:10 Wolverhampton
35% - Joe Fanning's strike rate on favourites
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
