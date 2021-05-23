- Trainer: Michael Wigham
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform select the best bets from Wolverhampton on Monday.
"...she clocked a notable closing sectional..."
Timeform on Samoot
Mostaqqer - 13:00 Wolverhampton
The application of cheekpieces has had a positive impact on Mostaqqer and he has been in excellent form of late. He has won or finished runner-up on his last four starts and arrives on the back of a career-best effort over course and distance last week, when he scored by five lengths. A 5 lb penalty should not stop him following up.
Stormy Night - 14:00 Wolverhampton
Stormy Night posted a dominant all-the-way success over course and distance last month and he posted a creditable performance when runner-up at Chepstow last time, finishing a long way clear of the third. He is in good form and still looks fairly treated under his revised mark, while he also has the assistance of William Buick in the saddle.
Samoot scored over this course and distance last month and she followed up on her handicap debut at Salisbury three weeks ago, doing well to win having been further back than ideal. She clocked a notable closing sectional at Salisbury and, while she might not be completely straightforward, she has plenty of ability. She can progress again.
Smart Stat
Dinoo - 15:00 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 24th May (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 1.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mostaqqer
|Galidermes
|Nine Elms
|Tundra
|Diamond Jill
|Jeddeyd
|Pearly Prince
Wolverhampton 24th May (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stormy Night
|Dynali
|Aldrich Bay
|The Dancing Poet
|Storm Chaser
|Trinity Girl
|Bad Attitude
|Beat The Breeze
|Juriste
|Thawry
Wolverhampton 24th May (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Samoot
|Glesga Gal
|She Do
|Rosemary And Thyme
|Miss Finland
|Join Forces
|Gurkha Girl
|Vanitas
|Little Rollright
|Majestic Tejaan
|Forever Grateful