Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Wolverhampton
There's racing at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform select the best bets from Wolverhampton on Monday.

"...she clocked a notable closing sectional..."

Timeform on Samoot

Mostaqqer - 13:00 Wolverhampton

The application of cheekpieces has had a positive impact on Mostaqqer and he has been in excellent form of late. He has won or finished runner-up on his last four starts and arrives on the back of a career-best effort over course and distance last week, when he scored by five lengths. A 5 lb penalty should not stop him following up.

Stormy Night - 14:00 Wolverhampton

Stormy Night posted a dominant all-the-way success over course and distance last month and he posted a creditable performance when runner-up at Chepstow last time, finishing a long way clear of the third. He is in good form and still looks fairly treated under his revised mark, while he also has the assistance of William Buick in the saddle.

Samoot - 15:30 Wolverhampton

Samoot scored over this course and distance last month and she followed up on her handicap debut at Salisbury three weeks ago, doing well to win having been further back than ideal. She clocked a notable closing sectional at Salisbury and, while she might not be completely straightforward, she has plenty of ability. She can progress again.

Smart Stat

Dinoo - 15:00 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat: 25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Wolverhampton since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Mostaqqer @ 2.01/1 in the 13:00 at Wolverhampton
Back Stormy Night @ 3.02/1 in the 14:00 at Wolverhampton
Back Samoot @ 3.02/1 in the 15:30 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 24th May (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 24 May, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mostaqqer
Galidermes
Nine Elms
Tundra
Diamond Jill
Jeddeyd
Pearly Prince
Wolverhampton 24th May (1m6f Hcap)

Monday 24 May, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stormy Night
Dynali
Aldrich Bay
The Dancing Poet
Storm Chaser
Trinity Girl
Bad Attitude
Beat The Breeze
Juriste
Thawry
Wolverhampton 24th May (7f Hcap)

Monday 24 May, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Samoot
Glesga Gal
She Do
Rosemary And Thyme
Miss Finland
Join Forces
Gurkha Girl
Vanitas
Little Rollright
Majestic Tejaan
Forever Grateful
