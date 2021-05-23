Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Mostaqqer - 13:00 Wolverhampton

The application of cheekpieces has had a positive impact on Mostaqqer and he has been in excellent form of late. He has won or finished runner-up on his last four starts and arrives on the back of a career-best effort over course and distance last week, when he scored by five lengths. A 5 lb penalty should not stop him following up.

No. 3 (6) Mostaqqer (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Michael Wigham

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 62

Stormy Night - 14:00 Wolverhampton

Stormy Night posted a dominant all-the-way success over course and distance last month and he posted a creditable performance when runner-up at Chepstow last time, finishing a long way clear of the third. He is in good form and still looks fairly treated under his revised mark, while he also has the assistance of William Buick in the saddle.

No. 6 (4) Stormy Night (Ger) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Samoot - 15:30 Wolverhampton

Samoot scored over this course and distance last month and she followed up on her handicap debut at Salisbury three weeks ago, doing well to win having been further back than ideal. She clocked a notable closing sectional at Salisbury and, while she might not be completely straightforward, she has plenty of ability. She can progress again.