To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...makes plenty of appeal from a 1 lb lower mark..."

Timeform on My Girl Maggie

Bumble Beee - 16:40 Wolverhampton

Bumble Beee built on the promise of her debut run when opening her account over course and distance in September with plenty in hand, proving much too good in what admittedly was a weak contest. She was well held in heavy ground on her final start at Catterick, but was possibly unsuited by testing conditions that day, and is worth another chance to build on the positive impression she made when winning at this track now dropped into claiming company.

My Girl Maggie - 17:10 Wolverhampton

My Girl Maggie is thriving at present and is building a solid record at this track. She shaped with promise at Kempton and Lingfield before opening her account over a mile and a half here in December and followed up in good style on her next start, seeming well suited by the step up to this course and distance. My Girl Maggie ran just as well in defeat when finding only a well handicapped sort too strong here last time and makes plenty of appeal from a 1 lb lower mark.

Lottie Marie - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Lottie Marie has finished runner-up on her last two starts, but there is nothing wrong with her attitude, as she showed when winning in tenacious fashion at Chelmsford in December. That was just her second start for this yard, and she is holding her form well, so another bold bid is expected with a useful claimer taking 7 lb off. She's narrowly preferred to Red Poppy, with Stay Classy also on the radar dropping in grade.

Smart Stat

Let's Go Lucky - 18:40 Wolverhampton

£38.62 - Mark Walford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting (saddles *LETS GO LUCKY*)

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Bumble Beee - 16:40 Wolverhampton
My Girl Maggie - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Lottie Marie - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 1st Feb (6f Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 4.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bumble Beee
Munificent
Mops Gem
Hotalena
Dilly Rosa
Gypsy Boy
Lockdown Lass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 1st Feb (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
My Girl Maggie
Combine
Sharp Suited
Battle of Marathon
Chocolate Box
Juriste
Stamford Raffles
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 1st Feb (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 February, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Im Available
Lottie Marie
Red Poppy
Toronado Queen
Stay Classy
Nawafeth
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles