Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...makes plenty of appeal from a 1 lb lower mark..."
Timeform on My Girl Maggie
Bumble Beee - 16:40 Wolverhampton
Bumble Beee built on the promise of her debut run when opening her account over course and distance in September with plenty in hand, proving much too good in what admittedly was a weak contest. She was well held in heavy ground on her final start at Catterick, but was possibly unsuited by testing conditions that day, and is worth another chance to build on the positive impression she made when winning at this track now dropped into claiming company.
My Girl Maggie - 17:10 Wolverhampton
My Girl Maggie is thriving at present and is building a solid record at this track. She shaped with promise at Kempton and Lingfield before opening her account over a mile and a half here in December and followed up in good style on her next start, seeming well suited by the step up to this course and distance. My Girl Maggie ran just as well in defeat when finding only a well handicapped sort too strong here last time and makes plenty of appeal from a 1 lb lower mark.
Lottie Marie - 19:10 Wolverhampton
Lottie Marie has finished runner-up on her last two starts, but there is nothing wrong with her attitude, as she showed when winning in tenacious fashion at Chelmsford in December. That was just her second start for this yard, and she is holding her form well, so another bold bid is expected with a useful claimer taking 7 lb off. She's narrowly preferred to Red Poppy, with Stay Classy also on the radar dropping in grade.
Smart Stat
Let's Go Lucky - 18:40 Wolverhampton
£38.62 - Mark Walford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting (saddles *LETS GO LUCKY*)
Recommended bets
Bumble Beee - 16:40 Wolverhampton
My Girl Maggie - 17:10 Wolverhampton
Lottie Marie - 19:10 Wolverhampton
