A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 15:35 - Back The Caltonian

No. 2 (4) The Caltonian SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Linda Perratt

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 60

The Caltonian was most impressive when landing a gamble at Newcastle last week, looking transformed by first-time blinkers and a switch to the all-weather. He travelled strongly in mid-division and quickly put the race to bed once getting a gap on the inner a furlong out, forging clear to land the spoils by five lengths.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that The Caltonian is potentially very well treated under a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:40 - Back Soowaih

No. 11 (4) Soowaih (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 75

Soowaih showed improved form after four months off (had a breathing operation in the interim) to get off the mark at Newcastle last time, ultimately winning by half a length having stayed on to lead inside the final furlong.

That was a fairly useful performance and he remains one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. A BHA mark of 75 already looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere and there could be plenty more to come from him given his attractive pedigree and unexposed profile.

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 19:10 - Back Fast Affair

No. 6 (3) Fast Affair SBK 15/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 57

Fast Affair returned from 10 weeks off with an improved showing at Southwell last time, ultimately proving no match for the winner (beaten four and a quarter lengths) but keeping going well in first-time cheekpieces to emerge as the best of the rest.

That form received a boost when the winner followed up from 6 lb higher at Kempton on Wednesday and Fast Affair could be worth another chance to open her account from an unchanged mark, with the way she shaped last time suggesting she's worth another try over this longer trip.