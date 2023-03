NAP

Sparks Fly - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Sparks Fly is from a family that connections know well and she has shown ability in four starts so far, catching the eye on her qualifying run at Lingfield last month, and once more shaping better than the bare result suggests on her handicap debut over this course and distance earlier this month.

That was a messy race, particularly for those who raced in rear like Sparks Fly, who was poorly drawn and was doing all of her best work at the finish. She has fared better with the draw here and is bred to be much better than her current mark, so she is well worth another chance to prove herself nicely treated.

No. 9 (4) Sparks Fly SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59

NEXT BEST

Churchill Rose - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Churchill Rose boasts a useful pedigree, but she has looked in much need of the experience in three starts so far, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she showed much improved form now handicapping at a lowly level.

She has finished behind a good prospect the last twice, and was never a threat and Kempton last time, but the form of her previous start is working out well. Churchill Rose has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and she is also bred to relish this longer trip.