NAP: Sir Winston can open his account

Sir Winston - 17:10 Wolverhampton

Sir Winston finished third in a race which has worked out well on his final start last year and he left the impression he would come on for his first start for 10 months at Leicester 16 days ago. That was also his turf debut and he still looked rough around the edges, upsides and having every chance entering the final furlong but wandering soon after. A mark of 76 shouldn't prove beyond him and he is up to winning a race of this nature with that run under his belt.

No. 2 (1) Sir Winston (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Tabaretta can make winning handicap debut

Tabaretta - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Charlie Appleby saddled four winners at Newmarket on Wednesday and he could be in for further success here with Tabaretta. He is typically well bred and has been well found in the market on all three starts, and his effort at Thirsk last time where he finished fourth looks a little better now. The second has won since and the winner looked above-average and, while an opening mark of 80 is no gift, there should be even more to come from him. The step up in trip will be in his favour based on his pedigree and run style and he has a capable claimer now taking off 5 lb.

No. 1 (5) Tabaretta (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY: Grace Angel should be in the mix

Grace Angel - 19:45 Wolverhampton

Grace Angel showed plenty of speed when opening her account over course and distance in July, proving far too strong for a subsequent winner. She ran creditably back in a handicap when third at Chelmsford the following month and proved better than ever when run down only late on by a well-backed newcomer under a penalty back in novice company over course and distance last time. That form gives her a big chance returned to a nursery and she should make another bold bid from the front.