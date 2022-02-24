Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Sea has the Formula

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Friday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wolverhampton on Friday.

"...so is well worth another chance to open her account with further progression on the cards..."

Sea Formula

NAP: Sea looks a solid Formula

Sea Formula - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Sea Formula is bred to be at least useful and she has progressed with each start so far, perhaps unlucky not to make a winning handicap debut when a neck second to the reopposing Cicely over course and distance four weeks ago.

She shaped like the best horse at the weights that day, still showing signs of inexperience and idling a little once hitting the front. Sea Formula was beaten only by one who finished with a flourish, so is well worth another chance to open her account with further progression on the cards.

NEXT BEST: Subjective Value can resume winning ways

Subjective Value - 19:45 Wolverhampton

Subjective Value showed improved form upped to this trip when opening his account over course and distance last month and he has run just as well if not better in defeat since.

He bumped into a next-time-out winner at Kempton on his next start and was beaten only by an improver dropped to seven furlongs here last time. The return to this extended mile will definitely suit now and he has a good chance of getting an early lead. Subjective Value has plenty in his favour.

EACH WAY: Take a chance on the French recruit

Sharib - 18:15 Wolverhampton

This looks quite competitive for the grade and Tommy Taylor looks the obvious starting point, but it could be worth chancing Sharib, who was a two-time winner over a mile in France.

He now starts out for a yard that do well with new recruits and based on the pick of his French form - on Timeform ratings - he could have been let in lightly on his British debut. It will be interesting to see which way he goes in the market.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Sea Formula @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:45 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Subjective Value @ 3.02/1 in the 19:45 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Sharib @ 6.05/1 in the 18:15 Wolverhampton

Friday 25 February, 5.45pm

Friday 25 February, 6.15pm

Friday 25 February, 7.45pm

