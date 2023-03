NAP

Royal Parade - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Royal Parade shaped encouragingly after five months off when third on her latest outing at Newcastle, only weakening late on as the lack of a recent run possibly told.

She was beaten just half a length at the line and it was certainly an encouraging start to life with Mick Appleby (formerly trained by John & Thady Gosden).

Still relatively unexposed after just seven runs, Royal Parade appeals as exactly the type that her new yard should win plenty of races with and this looks a good opportunity for her to get the ball rolling from just a 1 lb higher mark than last time.

No. 1 (4) Royal Parade (Ire) EXC 1.48 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

All In The Hips - 18:00 Wolverhampton

All In The Hips showed improved form to regain the winning thread at this course last time, edging ahead close home to get the verdict by a head.

Her strength at the finish suggests the step up to seven furlongs today won't be an issue and it's still early days with the David Evans yard having had just four starts since joining from Jack Davison.

She may yet have more to offer and a 3 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop her in her follow-up bid.

No. 3 (1) All In The Hips (Ire) EXC 1.48 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY

Come On John - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Come On John isn't the easiest to win with, but he's done enough recently to show that he's on a competitive mark, again finishing on the heels of the leaders (beaten a length and three-quarters) when fourth at this course last time.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and could be worth a chance to finally double his career tally, with the forecast strong gallop likely to play into his hands given his style of racing (usually held up).