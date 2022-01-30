Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Reticent can progress again

NAP: Balding improver can win again

Reticent - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Reticent has improved in each of her three starts, and she was well suited by the step up in trip when opening her account over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield earlier this month. A slowly-run race probably wasn't ideal for her, but she quickly came back on the bridle once shaken up around three furlongs out, edging ahead in the closing stages to beat a subsequent winner with a bit in hand. An opening mark of 65 looks lenient based on that form, and it will be surprising if she hasn't got even more to offer now having her stamina stretched further.

No. 3 (3) Reticent SBK 9/5 EXC 3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST: Flatley interesting back at Wolverhampton

Flatley - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Flatley remains a maiden and is proving hard to catch right, but his runner-up effort to a solid operator over this course and distance last month gives him every chance here. Admittedly, he has since disappointed somewhat at Kempton, but that was a competitive handicap for the grade, and he can find the return to novice company liberating. He clearly appreciated the switch to Tapeta when producing a career best, and some of his form on turf is solid, too, so he is well worth chancing to bounce back to his best in a race which shouldn't take much winning.

No. 3 (1) Flatley SBK 15/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: The Cola Kid now below his last winning mark

The Cola Kid - 19:30 Wolverhampton

The Cola Kid probably isn't a horse to set your watch by, but he is beginning to look well handicapped now, and is the type this yard will get to the bottom of sooner rather than later. He wasn't at his best at Lingfield last time, but hold-up horses weren't seen to best effect that day, and the form of his two previous efforts read well enough in the context of this race. He has been handed a good draw in stall 3 and he is more than capable of defying this mark.