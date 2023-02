NAP

Ramensky - 18:30 Southwell

Ramensky improved with each run last year and, while he didn't need to progress any further to open his account after four months off at Wolverhampton earlier this month, he did create a positive impression and he looks a horse to keep on the right side now entering handicaps.

There were several factors which may have helped him show improved form such as the fitting of first-time blinkers, a gelding operation, switch to all-weather and a step up in trip. He was well on top at the finish, so an opening mark of 78 is fair enough on that evidence and, with the likelihood of even more to come, he looks a big player.

No. 3 (5) Ramensky SBK 16/5 EXC 4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Moon Over The Sea - 18:00 Southwell

Moon Over The Sea has been revitalised somewhat by a switch to Tony Carroll, bouncing back to near his best form when making a winning start for the yard in a classified event at Wolverhampton last month.

He bounced back from a lesser effort over this course and distance when resuming winning ways in another classified race at Kempton last time, displaying a nice turn of foot, and he is potentially well treated now back in a handicap.