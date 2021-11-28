Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Pomelo worth another chance

NAP

Pomelo - 18:00 Wolverhampton

This looks a useful handicap where Pomelo is expected to fare much better than she did in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot when last seen. She faced a tough task that day on what was her handicap debut and first start for seven months, while she also probably wasn't well suited by testing ground.

However, she had looked promising as a juvenile, scoring decisively on her debut at Newbury and also winning a minor event over this course and distance which worked out well, and was also backed up by a good timefigure. Pomelo has been given plenty of time to get over a disappointing run, which also suggests something may have been amiss that day, and is well worth chancing to bounce back for a yard that always have to be respected.

No. 2 (4) Pomelo SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Beryl The Peril - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Beryl The Peril has caught the eye on her last two starts and is threatening to come good for this up-and-coming yard. She is just a modest maiden at present, but she pulled clear of the remainder with one who returned to form having fallen through the handicap over course and distance last time, and that rival arguably got first run on her.

She recorded a fast closing sectional on that occasion, so her effort is worth marking up even further, and all looks set for another big run from a good draw. It will be disappointing if she doesn't prove better than this mark on just her fourth start for this yard.

No. 9 (4) Beryl The Peril (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 50

EACH WAY

Fitwood Star - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Fitwood Star has shown much improved form since joining Roger Teal, winning all three of his starts, and judged by his win at Chelmsford when last seen 12 months ago, he could have even more to offer.

He had won a course and distance handicap in good style returning from an absence of two years on his previous start, so he clearly goes well when fresh, and he represents a yard that are going along nicely at present, so has to be of interest on his return to action.