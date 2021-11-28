- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Rob Hornby
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 89
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Pomelo worth another chance
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.
NAP
This looks a useful handicap where Pomelo is expected to fare much better than she did in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot when last seen. She faced a tough task that day on what was her handicap debut and first start for seven months, while she also probably wasn't well suited by testing ground.
However, she had looked promising as a juvenile, scoring decisively on her debut at Newbury and also winning a minor event over this course and distance which worked out well, and was also backed up by a good timefigure. Pomelo has been given plenty of time to get over a disappointing run, which also suggests something may have been amiss that day, and is well worth chancing to bounce back for a yard that always have to be respected.
NEXT BEST
Beryl The Peril - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Beryl The Peril has caught the eye on her last two starts and is threatening to come good for this up-and-coming yard. She is just a modest maiden at present, but she pulled clear of the remainder with one who returned to form having fallen through the handicap over course and distance last time, and that rival arguably got first run on her.
She recorded a fast closing sectional on that occasion, so her effort is worth marking up even further, and all looks set for another big run from a good draw. It will be disappointing if she doesn't prove better than this mark on just her fourth start for this yard.
EACH WAY
Fitwood Star - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Fitwood Star has shown much improved form since joining Roger Teal, winning all three of his starts, and judged by his win at Chelmsford when last seen 12 months ago, he could have even more to offer.
He had won a course and distance handicap in good style returning from an absence of two years on his previous start, so he clearly goes well when fresh, and he represents a yard that are going along nicely at present, so has to be of interest on his return to action.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 29th Nov (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 29 November, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dragons Will Rise
|Hooflepuff
|Fitwood Star
|Starfighter
|Billy Roberts
|Star Of Valour
|Elixsoft
|Bavardages
|Stiletto
|Tacitus
|First Dance
|Rockets Red Glare
|Mythical Madness
Wolverhampton 29th Nov (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 29 November, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ashaari
|Goddess Of Fire
|Serenading
|Pomelo
|Arriviste
|Katies Kitten
Wolverhampton 29th Nov (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 29 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beryl The Peril
|Peachey Carnehan
|Million Reasons
|Jack Ryan
|Desert Dream
|Hoofs Happy Now
|Lady Monica
|Outtake
|Maylah
|Professor Galant
|Rockesbury
|Broughtons Peace