To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Pomelo worth another chance

Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton host an eight-race card on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

NAP

Pomelo - 18:00 Wolverhampton

This looks a useful handicap where Pomelo is expected to fare much better than she did in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot when last seen. She faced a tough task that day on what was her handicap debut and first start for seven months, while she also probably wasn't well suited by testing ground.

However, she had looked promising as a juvenile, scoring decisively on her debut at Newbury and also winning a minor event over this course and distance which worked out well, and was also backed up by a good timefigure. Pomelo has been given plenty of time to get over a disappointing run, which also suggests something may have been amiss that day, and is well worth chancing to bounce back for a yard that always have to be respected.

NEXT BEST

Beryl The Peril - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Beryl The Peril has caught the eye on her last two starts and is threatening to come good for this up-and-coming yard. She is just a modest maiden at present, but she pulled clear of the remainder with one who returned to form having fallen through the handicap over course and distance last time, and that rival arguably got first run on her.

She recorded a fast closing sectional on that occasion, so her effort is worth marking up even further, and all looks set for another big run from a good draw. It will be disappointing if she doesn't prove better than this mark on just her fourth start for this yard.

EACH WAY

Fitwood Star - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Fitwood Star has shown much improved form since joining Roger Teal, winning all three of his starts, and judged by his win at Chelmsford when last seen 12 months ago, he could have even more to offer.

He had won a course and distance handicap in good style returning from an absence of two years on his previous start, so he clearly goes well when fresh, and he represents a yard that are going along nicely at present, so has to be of interest on his return to action.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pomelo @ 5.04/1 in the 18:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Beryl The Peril @ 5.04/1 in the 19:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Fitwood Star @ 6.511/2 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 29th Nov (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 29 November, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dragons Will Rise
Hooflepuff
Fitwood Star
Starfighter
Billy Roberts
Star Of Valour
Elixsoft
Bavardages
Stiletto
Tacitus
First Dance
Rockets Red Glare
Mythical Madness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 29th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 29 November, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ashaari
Goddess Of Fire
Serenading
Pomelo
Arriviste
Katies Kitten
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 29th Nov (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 29 November, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beryl The Peril
Peachey Carnehan
Million Reasons
Jack Ryan
Desert Dream
Hoofs Happy Now
Lady Monica
Outtake
Maylah
Professor Galant
Rockesbury
Broughtons Peace
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips