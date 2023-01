NAP

Politics - 15:50 Wolverhampton

Politics is proving another shrewd purchase by these connections, making it two wins in four starts for Mick Appleby over seven furlongs at Lingfield last week, settling fine over the longer trip with a hood refitted. He displayed a good turn of foot in the closing stages to beat an in-form, well-handicapped type who has since ran well in defeat again. A 5 lb penalty may not be enough to stop Politics from recording a third win for this yard over a trip he is unexposed at.

No. 1 (7) Politics (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Calonne - 15:15 Wolverhampton

Calonne does the majority of his racing on all-weather and held his form well last year, winning a course and distance handicap around this time last year, and making a successful return from four months off over seven furlongs at Lingfield last month. He was well supported that day but was unable to follow up under a penalty over the same course and distance last time. The return to this extended mile will be a plus and he arrives fresher than most of these, while the booking of thriving 7 lb claimer Billy Loughnane is another big plus.