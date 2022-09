NAP: No News can open his account

No News - 17:45 Wolverhampton

No News hinted at ability on his debut at Goodwood in July in a race which has worked out incredibly well and did better with that run under his belt when finishing placed at Windsor next time while still looking rough around the edges.

He progressed again, albeit gradually, when hitting the frame over seven furlongs at Chelmsford last time, and promises to do even better now handicapping from what looks a potentially lenient opening mark. This longer trip should also suit - dam stayed a mile and a half - and this doesn't look the strongest race.

No. 4 (8) No News (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 2 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST: Golden Passport can show improved form

Golden Passport - 18:15 Wolverhampton

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and, though Conquistador sets a fairly useful standard on form, the Ed Walker-trained Golden Passport is fancied to progress past that rival.

He started at 50/1 for his debut at Salisbury in July but showed plenty to work on, having to be pushed along two furlongs out and staying on well without being unduly punished. That was over six furlongs, but he promises to be well suited by this longer trip, and the form of that race is working out.

No. 4 (7) Golden Passport SBK 7/2 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Local Bay on a good mark

Local Bay - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Local Bay's sole win came over a mile at Newcastle last year from a 2 lb higher mark when in the hands of David O'Meara and he has run some good races in defeat for this yard this season.

He wasn't at his best at Brighton last time, but that was his first start for 11 weeks, and his profile on turf isn't all that convincing. Local Bay has the tongue strap back on now and finds himself in a lesser race back on the all-weather from a career-low mark, so he isn't without hope.