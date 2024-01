A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 20:15 - Back Upepo

No. 1 (4) Upepo (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 67

UPEPO has won three of his four starts since joining Tony Carroll from Ireland and can successfully carry a 5 lb penalty for the latest of them. All three victories have been achieved at Lingfield under Rossa Ryan with the sole blot at Southwell three starts ago but that run was over a mile and six and appeared to stretch his stamina beyond the limit.

Returned to a mile and a half next time, he duly regained the winning thread before following up over a furlong further in the style of a horse that has more to offer. Upepo is 1 lb well in under his penalty having been handed a 6 lb rise which will take him to a rating 15 lbs higher than when starting out for Carroll; he still looks to be ahead of the handicapper which is, perhaps, not surprising taking into account that his current mark is only 5 lbs higher than his initial rating for Sheila Lavery.

Upepo has been asked to race off the speed for his current connections and can take a little winding up but there should be enough pace in this race to ensure that it doesn't turn into a sprint and to enable Ryan to settle his mount in midfield before unleashing Upepo in the straight.

Next Best - 19:45 - Back The Nail Gunner

No. 11 (6) The Nail Gunner (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Des Donovan

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

It's been a while since Des Donovan was last in the winner's enclosure but he's only had a handful of runners since returning to the training ranks in December and his recent runners have been knocking on the door with One Hart beaten under a length at this track last week.

That suggests his string is in good enough health and provides optimism that THE NAIL GUNNER can improve on the form he's shown in three starts for the stable. In fairness, he didn't shape too badly on the first of them - over course and distance - when beaten under three lengths despite finding trouble in running but there's no disguising that he's taken several steps backwards subsequently.

That has, at least, resulted in a further decline in The Nail Gunner's handicap mark and he is now rated 12 lbs lower than when beaten in a couple of photos, including at this venue, around 12 months ago. The hood that he wore for his final start with previous connections was retained by Donovan for The Nail Gunner's first two starts but having been left off last time, the gelding was slowly away and the decision to fit blinkers may well result in a sharper performance while the booking of a leading apprentice who is enjoying a purple patch can only be a good thing.