Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Obsidian Knight is one to follow

Racing at Wolverhampton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Thursday.

"Obsidian Knight sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him just yet."

NAP: Obsidian Knight can open his account

Obsidian Knight - 16:30 Wolverhampton

Obsidian Knight was unfancied in the betting before his debut over this course and distance three weeks ago, but he produced a promising first effort in the end, quickening to lead over a furlong out before being worn down close home. Beaten just a short head at the line, Obsidian Knight sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him just yet. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt, particularly as the three newcomers in the line-up make little appeal on paper.

NEXT BEST: Patontheback should progress further

Patontheback - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Patontheback showed improved form to open his account at this course eight days ago, staying on well after being switched over a furlong out to land the spoils by a length. This will be tougher under a 6 lb penalty, but it would be folly to rule out further progress after only five starts, particularly now stepping back up to seven furlongs. The David O'Meara yard is in good heart at present (73% of horses running to form) and Patontheback looks to have plenty going for him as he tries to double his career tally.

EACH-WAY: Power On could surprise

Power On - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Power On has struggled for form recently, but it's probably best to put a line through his last two runs, including when finishing down the field at this course last time. That race was run at just a steady gallop and Power On was never able to make an impact after being held up in the early stages. By contrast, several of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of Power On, who has dropped to a fair mark judged on the pick of his form. Now 4 lb lower in the weights than when winning at Chelmsford in August, he deserves a chance to get back on track at double-figure odds.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Obsidian Knight @ 3.259/4 in the 16:30 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Patontheback @ [] in the 18:30 Wolverhampton
Each-Way - Back Power On @ 13.012/1 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton

