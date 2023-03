NAP

Looe P Looe - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Looe P Looe has shown improved form since moving up in trip the last twice, shaping better than the bare result when ridden too prominently at Chelmsford two starts back, and probably kicking on a little early in the straight over a mile and a half last time.

The drop back to the extended nine furlongs shouldn't be a problem for her given she doesn't lack speed and it is encouraging that Oisin Murphy stays in the saddle. Trainer Denis Coakley is also in good form at present with the little number of runners he has had and Looe P Looe is on a mark she can win from.

NEXT BEST

Woolhampton - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Woolhampton had plenty of chances to open her account last year, but she has a few solid efforts to her name which will make her hard to beat in this field.

She finished runner-up to a smart sort in a valuable sales race at Newbury last summer and also placed in listed company over the same course and distance on her next start. Woolhampton wasn't able to build on those efforts after, but she has been freshened up since, and sets a very good standard on her return to action.

No. 6 (1) Woolhampton (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -