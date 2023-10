A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 16:50 - Back Island Native

No. 9 (11) Island Native (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 56

Island Native remains a maiden, but he recorded his best effort to date when beaten a neck in second over this course and distance two starts back, and is of firm interest back at this venue.

He ran another cracker in defeat over a mile at Lingfield last time, going like the best horse at the weights, but he was shuffled back on the home turn and forced wide as a result.

Island Native still wasn't beaten far and continues to leave the impression he can win races from this sort of mark, so he is worth persevering with.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Tarjeeh

No. 1 (2) Tarjeeh (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

This looks a good race of its type and one which is sure to throw up its fair share of future winners.

Tarjeeh hasn't been seen since opening his account at the second attempt in a novice at Newbury in July last year, but that form has worked out well, and he is bred to be smart himself.

Trainer Owen Burrows knows how to get one ready after a lay-off and he is expected to prove too good for his rivals here and can concede weight all round.