NAP

Inevitable Outcome - 13:20 Wolverhampton

Inevitable Outcome goes well round here - she is a three-time course and distance winner - and she left the impression she could be ready to strike when a staying-on third over seven furlongs here 10 days ago.

She was beaten only a neck by the reopposing Algheed on that occasion, but came from much further back, and sectionals suggest she would have come out on top that day if better positioned. Laura Pearson, who knows her well and is having her first ride back from injury, takes over in the saddle and Inevitable Outcome is one to keep on the right side from this sort of mark.

No. 3 (1) Inevitable Outcome (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

Moveonup - 15:40 Wolverhampton

Moveonup returned to form with an all-the-way success over six furlongs at Chelmsford last week and is one of the more likely types in this field judged on that run.

He appeared to relish the step back up in trip with the headgear left off, blitzing his rivals and always holding on at the finish. Moveonup hasn't raced over this far for a long time, but he has the bang in-form Billy Loughnane taking an invaluable 7 lb off and he is well worth a try at it.