Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Higher Law on a competitive mark

A Wolverhampton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 21:00 - Back Higher Law

No. 9 (2) Higher Law (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 48

Higher Law finished behind Gidwa, Bernard Spierpoint and Mikka when fourth in a course and distance handicap 13 days ago but he is fancied to overturn that form now.

He once again hampered his chances with another slow start, but he really caught the eye throughout, and finished with running left having not been asked for any sort of effort by his jockey until the leaders were out of reach. That performance can also be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and he is more than capable of defying this mark.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Educate

No. 2 (2) Educate SBK 13/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Educate has an excellent pedigree - he is from the family of high-class Sea of Class - and he made the perfect start to his career when winning over a mile at Southwell in December.

He showed improved form in defeat under a penalty at Kempton on his return from four months off three weeks ago, having no problem with the step up in trip but leaving the impression the inner loop at Kempton didn't suit him ideally.

Educate moves up even further in trip to a mile and a half now, which will be in his favour, and an opening mark of 85 may well underestimate him now making his handicap debut.