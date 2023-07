NAP

Wolverhampton - 18:30 - Back Hezahunk

No. 1 (5) Hezahunk (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 60

Hezahunk ran his most encouraging race to date when finishing fourth at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, running on well from mid-division to be beaten less than a length at the line. He is down in grade today, plus 1 lb lower in the weights, and the only question is whether he can build on that run. The four-year-old Hezahunk clearly hasn't been the easiest to train having been limited to just four runs since joining the Mick Appleby yard, but the team couldn't be in better form (73% of horses running to form) and the way he shaped last time suggests he shouldn't be long in winning a race.

NEXT BEST

Wolverhampton - 20:30 - Back Show Compassion

No. 1 (10) Show Compassion SBK 13/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 56

Show Compassion belatedly opened her account at this course last time, taking advantage of a mark fully 8 lb lower than when last seen on the all-weather back in late March. She was ultimately well on top at the finish after being produced to lead entering the final furlong, keeping on well from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. There was plenty to like about that performance and she could be the type to kick on now that she's found the winning groove, very much one to consider in her follow-up bid despite a 4 lb rise.

EACH-WAY

Wolverhampton - 19:00 - Back Red Alert

No. 1 (8) Red Alert SBK 13/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 60

Red Alert had little go right when finishing fourth on his most recent outing at Brighton, always on the back foot after a slow start and then meeting trouble a furlong out. It's worth putting a line through that run and he is better judged on the form he showed when completing a quickfire double at the same course the time before. That was his best effort since joining the Tony Carroll yard nearly two years earlier and the manner of that success suggests he is worth another chance to prove himself well treated on a BHA mark of 60.