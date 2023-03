NAP

Give A Little Back - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Give A Little Back wasn't seen to best effect when runner-up over the extended mile at this course four weeks ago, shaping like the best horse at the weights but he got caught behind a weakening rival on the home turn while the leaders pressed on.

He still had plenty to do on entering the straight and he met more trouble also, staying on well to finish never nearer than at the finish. Give A Little Back reacted well to a first-time hood and also clocked a fast closing sectional so he remains a horse to be positive about having been raised just 1 lb in the weights.

No. 4 (2) Give A Little Back (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Sean Curran

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST

Timewave - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Timewave didn't show much in three start last season, but he is bred to need time and distance, so it was no surprise he showed much improved form after a break, a gelding operation and over a longer trip when opening his account at Kempton in January.

He was well supported and proved his opening mark a lenient one, allowed to dictate the pace but winning with plenty in hand, quickening up around three furlongs out and ran green inside the final furlong. Timewave is 6 lb higher now and in a deeper race but he has more potential than these and is the type who could rack up a sequence.