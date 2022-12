NAP

Giorgio Vasari - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Giorgio Vasari has returned from eight months on the sidelines with two good runs on the all-weather in recent weeks, first winning in decisive fashion at this course and then running at least as well under a penalty when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield.

He was beaten just a length and a quarter on the last occasion and looked unlucky not to finish closer still having conceded first run to the winner, clocking a notably fast closing sectional to be nearest at the line.

The four-year-old Giorgio Vasari clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form and he remains very much one to be interested in now faced with this longer trip for the first time in his career.

No. 3 (6) Giorgio Vasari (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Cicely - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Cicely showed improved form and very much caught the eye when suffering a narrow defeat on her first start for Kevin Philippart de Foy (formerly trained by Sylvester Kirk) over this course and distance three weeks ago.

It was to her credit that she passed the post just a neck behind the winner having met a bit of trouble entering the straight, keeping on well once in the clear but never quite managing to get on terms.

That was an encouraging start to life with her new yard and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one place better from just 1 lb higher in the weights, particularly if the application of first-time cheekpieces can eke out a bit more improvement.

No. 7 (11) Cicely (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 56

EACH-WAY

Man On A Mission - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Man On A Mission ran another solid race when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell earlier this month, ultimately proving no match for the much-improved winner (beaten nearly four lengths) but keeping going well to pull clear of the rest.

He can line up from the same mark today and it looks a much weaker race now back in 0-55 company.

Nothing but consistent on the all-weather this winter, Man On A Mission seems sure to go well again as he tries to make it two wins from his last four starts.