Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Get Diggy with it

Wolverhampton
There is all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"...there is plenty to like about his chances..."

Hot Diggity Dog

NAP: Hot Diggity fares on a lenient mark

Hot Diggity Dog - 18:00 Wolverhampton

This looks quite competitive for the grade, but from a handicapping perspective, it is Hot Diggity Dog who could be ahead of his mark.

He has improved since being fitted with a visor, opening his account on all-weather debut at Newcastle in October, and produced a big career best when runner-up a progressive William Haggas horse over course and distance in December. Hot Diggity Dog pulled clear of the remainder and that form is working out well. He is drawn well in stall 2 and remains unexposed on tapeta, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

NEXT BEST: Plenty of Ammo in the Armory

Last Ammo - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Last Ammo shaped well in a hot race on debut at Kempton in November and duly built on that promise when opening his account at this course on his next start.

He only got home narrowly, but he pulled clear with a promising filly of the Gosdens, and he left the impression he needed every yard of the trip. Last Ammo was underwhelming at Southwell last time, but it would be folly to write him off after one below-par run given his previous form looks up to scratch, and an opening mark of 81 looks more than fair. Cheekpieces are also applied now and he looks a big player back on tapeta.

EACH WAY: Atiyah still in form

Atiyah - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Atiyah can boast a good record at this course, both of her career wins coming over course and distance, and she arrives in top form.

She has been running well in stronger handicaps than this and shaped better than the bare result at Newcastle last time, showing plenty of speed to lead from a tricky draw and kept to the task well when headed inside the final furlong. A stiff five furlongs probably doesn't play to her strengths, either, so back round a bend now, she is expected to go close from what still looks a fair mark.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Hot Diggity Dog @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Last Ammo @ 3.55/2 in the 19:00 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Atiyah @ 6.05/1 in the 17:30 Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 28th Feb (5f Hcap)

Monday 28 February, 5.30pm

Cuban Breeze
Lilkian
Scale Force
Atiyah
The Thin Blue Line
Sarahs Verse
Buy Me Back
Seraphinite
Vandad
Mutabaahy
Perfect Sign
Wolverhampton 28th Feb (5f Hcap)

Monday 28 February, 6.00pm

Fair And Square
Dusky Prince
Hot Diggity Dog
Sherdil
Poet
Resilience
Dora Penny
Coast
Lovely Mana
Wolverhampton 28th Feb (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 28 February, 7.00pm

Base Note
Last Ammo
Ask Peter
De Vegas Warrior
