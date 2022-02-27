Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Get Diggy with it

NAP: Hot Diggity fares on a lenient mark

Hot Diggity Dog - 18:00 Wolverhampton

This looks quite competitive for the grade, but from a handicapping perspective, it is Hot Diggity Dog who could be ahead of his mark.

He has improved since being fitted with a visor, opening his account on all-weather debut at Newcastle in October, and produced a big career best when runner-up a progressive William Haggas horse over course and distance in December. Hot Diggity Dog pulled clear of the remainder and that form is working out well. He is drawn well in stall 2 and remains unexposed on tapeta, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 7 (2) Hot Diggity Dog (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST: Plenty of Ammo in the Armory

Last Ammo - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Last Ammo shaped well in a hot race on debut at Kempton in November and duly built on that promise when opening his account at this course on his next start.

He only got home narrowly, but he pulled clear with a promising filly of the Gosdens, and he left the impression he needed every yard of the trip. Last Ammo was underwhelming at Southwell last time, but it would be folly to write him off after one below-par run given his previous form looks up to scratch, and an opening mark of 81 looks more than fair. Cheekpieces are also applied now and he looks a big player back on tapeta.

No. 3 (2) Last Ammo (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 81

EACH WAY: Atiyah still in form

Atiyah - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Atiyah can boast a good record at this course, both of her career wins coming over course and distance, and she arrives in top form.

She has been running well in stronger handicaps than this and shaped better than the bare result at Newcastle last time, showing plenty of speed to lead from a tricky draw and kept to the task well when headed inside the final furlong. A stiff five furlongs probably doesn't play to her strengths, either, so back round a bend now, she is expected to go close from what still looks a fair mark.