A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 17:45 - Back El Bufalo

No. 3 (8) El Bufalo SBK 5/6 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Dylan Cunha

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

There are some unknown quantities among the newcomers, but it will take a good one to lower the colours of El Bufalo, who looks the clear pick on form among those with experience in this five-furlong maiden for two-year-olds.

The son of Havana Grey was well backed for his debut in a novice at Newcastle a fortnight ago for Dylan Cunha and produced a promising first effort, going well when short of room two furlongs out and then staying on without proving a match for the winner Sports Coach. If making the expected improvement, El Bufalo can go one better this time.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:45 - Back Colour Code

No. 3 (6) Colour Code (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Leveret has probably achieved the most among the two-year-old fillies in this seven-furlong novice, but she could prove vulnerable to a more progressive rival and it's Clive Cox's runner Colour Code who fits the bill.

Admittedly, she hasn't been seen since August, but she made her debut in a field of well-bred newcomers at Newmarket and showed ability before fading only late on into sixth in a race won by See The Fire, who went on to be placed in the May Hill Stakes and Fillies' Mile.

Given a break and a breathing operation in the interim, Colour Code looks worth a chance on her return in what looks a more ordinary race.

Wolverhampton Each-Way - 20:15 - Back Tiger Beetle

No. 1 (2) Tiger Beetle SBK 7/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Mark Rimell

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 75

All three of Tiger Beetle's career wins for Mark Rimell have come at Wolverhampton and he recorded back-to-back wins here in the autumn on his last couple of visits to the track.

His two starts since at Lingfield have been less successful, but he's been shaping as though still in form and looks an each-way player off top weight back at a track that clearly suits him well.

The half-brother to crack miler Palace Pier had the re-opposing Hale End back in third for his most recent success and might find that rival harder to beat this time on revised terms, but he certainly shouldn't be far away again.