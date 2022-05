NAP

El Bello - 14:20 Wolverhampton

El Bello deserves credit for winning over this course and distance on his penultimate start as he finished strongly off a modest pace, despite looking far from the finished article. He also impressed when following up at Newcastle last time, travelling powerfully and quickly putting the race to bed, pulling three and a half lengths clear of a subsequent winner. The style of that success suggests he remains well handicapped after an 8 lb rise in the weights and this progressive three-year-old could still have more to offer.

No. 3 (3) El Bello SBK 15/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

English Spirit - 13:10 Wolverhampton

English Spirit remains a maiden but he was only narrowly denied at Lingfield in March, going down by just a nose, and he then caught the eye when fourth at the same venue last week. English Spirit travelled well but was short of room entering the straight and he was also denied a run inside the final half-furlong when making headway. He left the impression that he may well have won with a clear run and he can gain a measure of compensation off the same mark.

No. 4 (1) English Spirit SBK 13/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Tulane - 13:45 Wolverhampton

Tulane failed to make an impact at Kempton last time but he can be given a good chance based on the form of his two previous efforts. Tulane won a two-mile handicap at Kempton in January and then ran creditably over a mile and a half at the same venue only three days later, when beaten less than two lengths in third. He has been given a break since his latest effort and can launch a bold bid from the front.