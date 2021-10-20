To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Eesha Meesh can shed her maiden tag

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform's Adam Houghton guides you through Thursday's card at Wolverhampton

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Thursday.

"Eesha Meesh wasn't seen to best effect when fourth on her latest outing at Kempton, simply doing too much too soon before getting tired in the final furlong."

NAP: Expect a bold bid from Eesha Meesh

Eesha Meesh - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Eesha Meesh wasn't seen to best effect when fourth on her latest outing at Kempton, simply doing too much too soon before getting tired in the final furlong. Still beaten less than four lengths, she has certainly made a promising start to her career having caught the eye in contrasting fashion at the same venue two weeks earlier.

On that occasion Eesha Meesh finished strongly after a slow start, ultimately passing the post two and a half lengths behind the winner. She is clearly capable of fair form and a repeat of either of those efforts might be good enough for her to get off the mark at the third attempt. The step up to seven furlongs is likely to unlock more improvement, too, so she looks sure to take plenty of beating.

NEXT BEST: Newyorkstateofmind can strike

Newyorkstateofmind - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Newyorkstateofmind showed his liking for these conditions when winning over this course and distance in August, keeping going well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length in comfortable fashion. That performance earned him a 5 lb rise in the weights and, though failing to add to his tally in three subsequent starts, he proved at least as good as ever when beaten only two lengths into fourth at Leicester last time.

On that evidence, Newyorkstateofmind is still on a workable mark and the return to this venue should give him the best possible chance of getting his head back in front.

EACH-WAY: Never In Fourth one to follow

Never In Fourth - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Never In Fourth showed improved form after four months off when fifth over this course and distance last time, doing his best work at the finish to pass the post six and a half lengths behind the winner.

He left the impression the penny is dropping and he can do better still now making the switch to nurseries, lining up here from a BHA mark of 63. It's also worth noting that he is a brother to Spirit of May, who progressed into a useful sprint handicapper for the same connections.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Eesha Meesh @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Newyorkstateofmind @ 7.06/1 in the 19:30 Wolverhampton
Each-Way - Back Never In Fourth @ 8.07/1 in the 17:00 Wolverhampton

Thursday 21 October

Thursday 21 October

Thursday 21 October

