Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Crowning moment for King of War

NAP: King of War is worth another shot

King of War - 17:20 Wolverhampton

King of War produced his best effort when third in a maiden at this course in November, sticking to his task well to pass the post only three lengths behind Silent Speech (who has won again since at Meydan).

Admittedly, he proved to be a disappointment when pulling too hard on his handicap debut at Southwell three weeks ago, but it's worth putting a line through that run and giving him another chance to progress.

The drop back to six furlongs will hopefully help King of War to settle and a repeat of just the form he showed here in November would give him obvious claims now back in a novice.

No. 3 (4) King Of War SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Whittle le Woods can win again

Whittle le Woods - 18:20 Wolverhampton

Whittle le Woods has done nothing wrong in three starts since joining the Mick Appleby yard, winning at Chelmsford in between second-place finishes at both Newcastle and Kempton.

It was just eight days ago that he ran at Kempton and, though failing to justify odds-on favouritism, he wasn't far off his best as he kept on well to pass the post just half a length behind the winner.

Whittle le Woods can race from the same mark today and he appeals as the type to benefit from the application of first-time cheekpieces, so this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front.

Incidentally, Appleby has shown a profit of £107.06 to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear in recent seasons.

No. 6 (2) Whittle Le Woods SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY: Mick's Spirit must enter calculations

Mick's Spirit - 19:20 Wolverhampton

Mick's Spirit hasn't had the rub of the green since belatedly getting off the mark at Lingfield in November and it's surely just a matter of time before he wins a handicap from this sort of mark.

Beaten four and a half lengths into third back at Lingfield last time, he probably would have been challenging for second granted a clear run (forced to switch when short of room a furlong out).

Mick's Spirit is 3-lb lower in the weights today and Grace McEntee, who is decent value for her 3-lb claim, also takes over in the saddle, so there must be a good chance of him being thereabouts at the finish.