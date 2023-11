A Wolverhampton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Wolverhampton NAP - 20:30 - Back Cornish Storm

No. 5 (8) Cornish Storm SBK 15/8 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Stuart Kittow

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

Cornish Storm remains with few miles on the clock and produced a career-best effort when opening his account over a mile and a half at Kempton in September.

He has been brought along gradually but the patient approach may be rewarded now judged by the manner of his victory, travelling well and easily moving clear when produced to lead two furlongs out. A subsequent 7 lb rise looks lenient for one unexposed at this trip and he is expected to follow up.

Back Cornish Storm @ 15/82.84 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Wolverhampton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Xaarine

No. 7 (2) Xaarine (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 69

Xaarine remains a maiden, but she has shown ability on more than one occasion, including on both start on the all-weather.

Her only poor run came in a soft-ground listed event at Deauville, but she produced her best effort to date when third in a seven-furlong nursery at Kempton earlier this month.

Xaarine was surprisingly easy to back that day despite the excellent form of her yard and she looks a big player on the back of that effort from 1 lb lower.

Back Xaarine @ 11/43.70 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Wolverhampton Each Way - 18:30 - Back Intervention

No. 4 (5) Intervention SBK 11/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

Intervention is proving expensive to follow, but he continues to shape well, and he makes each-way appeal in this competitive handicap.

He is on a lengthy losing run but has filled the places on numerous occasions and wasn't beaten far by the reopposing Visibility over course and distance 12 days ago.

Intervention didn't get the smoothest run round on that occasion, but ran on all the way to the line and, drawn well, another bold bid is expected.