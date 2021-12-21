Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Cherish the moment

NAP

Cherish - 14:30 Wolverhampton

Cherish has been prolific this year, winning seven of her last nine starts, and judged by her latest start over course and distance earlier this month, she may have even more to offer. That was her first start for eight weeks, and she proved better than ever, deserving of extra credit, too, still having plenty to do two furlongs from home and overcoming a positional bias. Cherish may take another step forward now and should prove hard to beat once more.

No. 7 (1) Cherish (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Mollie Phillips

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Alphonse le Grande - 12:30 Wolverhampton

Alphonse le Grande is proving expensive to follow, but he has left the impression on more than one occasion that he can defy this mark, and he has to go close again now contesting a lesser race than he did at Chelmsford last week. He had no excuses that day, but still ran a solid race up against one who showed much improved form on handicap debut, and Alphonse le Grande must have another fantastic chance from the same mark. Rhys Clutterbuck takes off 5 lb now and the cheekpieces are back on, both of which can help him deservedly open his account.

No. 1 (6) Alphonse Le Grande (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

EACH WAY

Invincible Larne - 15:00 Wolverhampton

Invincible Larne was picked up for £15,500 by new connections and immediately started to pay them back with a victory over course and distance 11 days ago, travelling fluently throughout and showing a nice change of gear in the straight to score with a bit in hand. That was a career-best effort and there could be even more to come for this yard, so a subsequent 3lb rise looks workable.