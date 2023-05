NAP

Wolverhampton - 16:10 - Back Born Ruler

No. 7 (2) Born Ruler SBK 10/3 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

Born Ruler is bred to be smart - out of a sister to top-class dual Derby winner Australia - and he has shown improved for with each start so far.

He was a lot shorter in the betting than on his debut when finishing third to a couple of useful sorts at Newcastle in January and he came out on top just eight days later over seven furlongs at this course despite doing plenty wrong. Born Ruler still isn't the finished article, but promises to be well suited by this step up in trip, and he is a horse to remain positive about now entering handicaps from what may turn out to be a lenient mark.

NEXT BEST

Wolverhampton - 17:15 - Back Philos

No. 6 (3) Philos (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 48

This doesn't look a strong race and it looks a good opening for Philos to open his account. He was comprehensively beaten by a progressive stayer two starts back at Southwell and was arguably unlucky not to win at Beverley last time, things not going as right for him through the race as they did the winner.



He was hampered slightly two furlongs into the race before losing his position around three furlongs out, though he moved back into contention and still held every chance in the final furlong, just failing to reel in the all-the-way winner. Philos has been left on the same mark after that effort and a similar performance should be good enough in this field.