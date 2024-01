A Wolverhampton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Wolverhampton Nap - 13:25 - Back Beauzon

No. 1 (8) Beauzon SBK 5/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 65

Beauzon hasn't been with Ian Williams all that long and he has hit form recently, completing a quick-fire double over this course and distance last week, and he remains a horse to be positive about in his hat-trick bid turned out under a double penalty.

The removal of a hood has seemingly been the catalyst to his progress, and he makes plenty of appeal in a race where the majority of his rivals have something to prove.

Wolverhampton Next Best - 16:10 - Back Optik

No. 5 (5) Optik (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 52

Optik had plenty of solid efforts to his name last year (finished runner-up four times) and he deservedly opened his account over a mile and a half at this course on Saturday.

That was a smooth success, too, always travelling well and produced to lead a furlong from home, keeping on soon after to win with a fair bit up his sleeve. Optik shouldn't be too fazed by this drop back in trip and he looks very interesting turned out quickly under a 5 lb penalty.