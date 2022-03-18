Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Bank on Tone

NAP: No stopping Tone

Tone The Barone - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Tone The Barone is a smart sprinter who can boast an excellent record on the all-weather, and he looks the one to beat again following his success in handicap company at Lingfield last time. He hadn't been seen to best effect on his previous start, but he reversed that form in no uncertain terms and he had plenty in hand at the line. Tone The Barone was impressive over this course and distance in December and is fully expected to record another win.

No. 3 (5) Tone The Barone EXC 1.22 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Nankeen well handicapped

Nankeen - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Nankeen won two of his three starts last year and was well backed ahead of his handicap debut at Chelmsford when last seen in January. He was disappointing on the face of it, refusing to fully settle and finding less than what looked likely when getting a gap around a furlong out. He has been given a short break since and is bred to stay at least this far, so provided he settles better on this occasion, he can prove himself ahead of his mark.