NAP

Ballyare - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Ballyare returned to form and very much caught the eye when fifth on his latest outing at Newcastle, looking one to be interested in all of a sudden.

He was beaten around a length and a half and looked unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal, finishing very well having been pushed along two furlongs out.

That was a big step back in the right direction and Ballyare looks ready to strike if building on the promise of that run from 1 lb lower in the weights.

No. 2 (6) Ballyare SBK 11/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Attrazione - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Attrazione took another step forward to gain a deserved victory at Southwell last week, quickening to lead a furlong out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

Her strength at the finish suggests she will be suited by this longer trip and a 6 lb penalty is unlikely to be enough to stop her in her follow-up bid if continuing to go the right way after just eight days off.

No. 5 (5) Attrazione (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

EACH-WAY

Peachey Carnehan - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Peachey Carnehan wasn't seen to best effect when sixth over this course and distance last time, having little chance from his position and yet still managing to make a bit of late headway to pass the post five and a half lengths behind the winner.

He's been pretty consistent otherwise in his recent starts and, in a race where most of his rivals have questions to answer, it could be worth giving him another chance to gain his fourth career course-and-distance victory from a BHA mark just 2 lb higher than when registering his latest win at Chepstow in September.