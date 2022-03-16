- Trainer: Stuart Williams
- Jockey: Marco Ghiani
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 81
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Back Wyvern to bounce back
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Wolverhampton on Thursday.
"...he looks very interesting down in trip now making his handicap debut..."
NAP: Wyvern interesting down in trip
Wyvern showed much improved form when opening his account over seven furlongs at Lingfield in January, having the run of things in front, but clearly looking the best horse at the weights, impressing with how quickly he put the race to bed when asked to quicken entering the straight. You can put a line through his latest start over a mile at Kempton where he failed to settle, and a half-brother to a couple of six-furlong winners, he looks very interesting down in trip now making his handicap debut.
NEXT BEST: Sarvan can win again
Sarvan hasn't always been the easiest horse to win with, and he finished last season out of form, but he returned to form with a bang after four months off when resuming winning ways at Lingfield 19 days ago. He went without his usual tongue tie or headgear and was value for much extra than the official margin suggests, overcoming a pace bias under just a hands-and-heels ride. There was plenty to like about that performance and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.
Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!
Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Wolverhampton 17th Mar (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 17 March, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|High Velocity
|Wyvern
|Little Prayer
|Manhattanville
|Baileys Accolade
|Yaahobby
|Top Exhibit
|Secret Strength
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Wolverhampton 17th Mar (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 17 March, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sarvan
|Dingle
|Fountain Cross
|Athmad
|Dawaam
|Casting Vote
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today