Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Back Wyvern to bounce back

NAP: Wyvern interesting down in trip

Wyvern - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Wyvern showed much improved form when opening his account over seven furlongs at Lingfield in January, having the run of things in front, but clearly looking the best horse at the weights, impressing with how quickly he put the race to bed when asked to quicken entering the straight. You can put a line through his latest start over a mile at Kempton where he failed to settle, and a half-brother to a couple of six-furlong winners, he looks very interesting down in trip now making his handicap debut.

No. 2 (4) Wyvern SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST: Sarvan can win again

Sarvan - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Sarvan hasn't always been the easiest horse to win with, and he finished last season out of form, but he returned to form with a bang after four months off when resuming winning ways at Lingfield 19 days ago. He went without his usual tongue tie or headgear and was value for much extra than the official margin suggests, overcoming a pace bias under just a hands-and-heels ride. There was plenty to like about that performance and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop him following up.