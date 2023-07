NAP

Windsor - 20:20 - Back Zarga

No. 6 (5) Zarga (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

Zarga took another step forward when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Redcar in May, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having conceded first run. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Zarga remains potentially well treated from a 4 lb higher mark as she seeks a first career success. Still totally unexposed at this sort of trip, she is unlikely to have reached her ceiling yet and the rude health of the Sir Michael Stoute yard (80% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 18:20 - Back Je Ne Sais Quoi

No. 5 (4) Je Ne Sais Quoi (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Je Ne Sais Quoi shaped well when finding one too good on her nursery debut at Haydock a couple of weeks ago, taking the eye with how she went through the race. She was beaten just a length and a half at the line and arguably deserved extra credit in faring best of the rest behind a winner who raced against the favoured stands rail. William Haggas' filly looks well up to winning something similar on that evidence and today could well be the day following a mere 3 lb rise in the weights.