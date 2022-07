NAP: Western Writer is one to watch

Western Writer - 20:10 Windsor

Western Writer again shaped well and looked a tad unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot at Yarmouth last month, only losing out on the nod having looked set to hold on for most of the final 100 yards.

That was a career-best performance on just his second start in a handicap and he leaves the impression he may yet have a bigger effort in the locker when everything falls right.

Crucially, Western Writer can line up here from just a 3 lb higher mark than when beaten so narrowly at Yarmouth, so he is well worth another chance to gain a first success in handicap company.

No. 4 (4) Western Writer (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Baez is a big player

Baez - 20:40 Windsor

Baez showed improved form when finding one too good at Chepstow last time, still looking a work in progress but impressing with her strength at the finish as she passed the post just a neck behind the winner.

That was a big step in the right direction and it's surely only a matter of time before she gets off the mark if she can continue the progress she's made in two starts in handicaps.

A BHA mark of 62 certainly looks fair and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette, who is excellent value for his 5-lb claim, also catches the eye.

No. 3 (8) Baez SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY: Flamenco Fan can bounce back

Flamenco Fan - 19:00 Windsor

David Menusier and Benoit De La Sayette also team up with Flamenco Fan, who was disappointing on last month's handicap debut at Newbury but had valid excuses after being struck into.

She has been given a short break since and it's worth remembering how promising she looked in four previous starts, notably showing fairly useful form to get off the mark in a novice event over this course and distance in May.

A BHA mark of 77 is unlikely to prove beyond her on that showing and this looks a good opportunity for her to get back on track with a top apprentice taking over in the saddle.