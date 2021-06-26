To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Windsor
There is some good action at Windsor on Sunday

Timeform flag up three bets at Windsor on Sunday...

"...he can go one better now from what looks an attractive mark..."

Timeform on Chai Yo Power

Danzart - 13:50 Windsor

Danzart's dominant win in a three-year-old handicap at Lingfield last month is backed up by a relatively good timefigure, and assuming stall 12 doesn't prove to be an issue, he looks the one to beat again. He was possibly at an advantage after bagging the near-side rail, but he was strong in the market that day and looks progressive.

Aylesford - 14:20 Windsor

A few of these are in with a shout, but preference is for Aylesford, who confirmed the conspicuous promise of his debut when making a winning reappearance at Yarmouth earlier this month. He didn't seem fazed by the drop to six furlongs, always travelling comfortably and he remains with plenty of potential.

Chai Yo Power - 15:25 Windsor

Chai Yo Power made a promising start to life in handicaps when a fast-finishing second at Chepstow earlier this month, sent off favourite and only undone by residual greenness, taking a while to find top gear. That run strongly points to him being suited by this longer trip and he can go one better now from what looks an attractive mark.

Smart Stat

Chai Yo Power - 15:25 Windsor

21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Danzart @ 4.03/1 in the 13:50 at Windsor
Back Aylesford @ 3.55/2 in the 14:20 at Windsor
Back Chai Yo Power @ 3.02/1 in the 15:25 at Windsor

