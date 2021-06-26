- Trainer: Mick Channon
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 77
Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform flag up three bets at Windsor on Sunday...
"...he can go one better now from what looks an attractive mark..."
Timeform on Chai Yo Power
Danzart's dominant win in a three-year-old handicap at Lingfield last month is backed up by a relatively good timefigure, and assuming stall 12 doesn't prove to be an issue, he looks the one to beat again. He was possibly at an advantage after bagging the near-side rail, but he was strong in the market that day and looks progressive.
A few of these are in with a shout, but preference is for Aylesford, who confirmed the conspicuous promise of his debut when making a winning reappearance at Yarmouth earlier this month. He didn't seem fazed by the drop to six furlongs, always travelling comfortably and he remains with plenty of potential.
Chai Yo Power made a promising start to life in handicaps when a fast-finishing second at Chepstow earlier this month, sent off favourite and only undone by residual greenness, taking a while to find top gear. That run strongly points to him being suited by this longer trip and he can go one better now from what looks an attractive mark.
Smart Stat
Chai Yo Power - 15:25 Windsor
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Windsor 27th Jun (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 27 June, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Danzart
|Chipstead
|Shamarouski
|Apollinaire
|Join Forces
|Spanish Star
|Good Earth
|Bowling Russian
|Marlay Park
|Never In Paris
|Album
|Company Minx
Windsor 27th Jun (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 27 June, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flame Of Freedom
|Micks Dream
|Imperial Force
|Aylesford
|Motorious
|Another Dawn
|Havana Cabana
|Lucia Changretta
|Powerful Hero
|Dutch Angel
|Essme
Windsor 27th Jun (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 27 June, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whitehaven
|Chai Yo Power
|Russian Virtue
|Sword Beach
|Bad Company
|Keep It Brief
|Party Island
|City Tour
|Cemhaan
|Zambezi Magic
|Alargedram
|Fantastic Blue
|Proton