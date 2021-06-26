Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Danzart - 13:50 Windsor

Danzart's dominant win in a three-year-old handicap at Lingfield last month is backed up by a relatively good timefigure, and assuming stall 12 doesn't prove to be an issue, he looks the one to beat again. He was possibly at an advantage after bagging the near-side rail, but he was strong in the market that day and looks progressive.

No. 6 (12) Danzart (Ire) EXC 1.94 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Aylesford - 14:20 Windsor

A few of these are in with a shout, but preference is for Aylesford, who confirmed the conspicuous promise of his debut when making a winning reappearance at Yarmouth earlier this month. He didn't seem fazed by the drop to six furlongs, always travelling comfortably and he remains with plenty of potential.

No. 1 (10) Aylesford (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Chai Yo Power - 15:25 Windsor

Chai Yo Power made a promising start to life in handicaps when a fast-finishing second at Chepstow earlier this month, sent off favourite and only undone by residual greenness, taking a while to find top gear. That run strongly points to him being suited by this longer trip and he can go one better now from what looks an attractive mark.