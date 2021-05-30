- Trainer: Clive Cox
Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Windsor on Monday...
"...he ought to prove much better than this mark in time..."
Timeform on Zikany
Louie de Palma - 13:35 Windsor
Louie de Palma was largely out of sorts last season but it means that he returns from an eight-month break on a lenient mark. Louie de Palma has run well here, goes well fresh and has often contested much stronger handicaps than this, so he can make his class tell on his return.
Jawwaal needed the run on his reappearance at Beverley but there was a lot to like about his most recent performance at York, where he caught the eye with how powerfully he moved into contention. He was unable to sustain the effort and finished in mid-division, but he is entitled to take another step forward and this is much less competitive, so he makes plenty of appeal following another drop in the weights.
Zikany still showed signs of inexperience when runner-up on his handicap debut at Lingfield but he could prove difficult to beat here if improving as anticipated. The longer straight and extra distance will also play to his strengths and he remains open to plenty of improvement. He ought to prove much better than this mark in time.
Smart Stat
Robbie Roger - 14:45 Windsor
31% - George Boughey's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
