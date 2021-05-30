To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Windsor Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Windsor
There's a good card at Windsor on Bank Holiday Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Windsor on Monday...

"...he ought to prove much better than this mark in time..."

Timeform on Zikany

Louie de Palma - 13:35 Windsor

Louie de Palma was largely out of sorts last season but it means that he returns from an eight-month break on a lenient mark. Louie de Palma has run well here, goes well fresh and has often contested much stronger handicaps than this, so he can make his class tell on his return.

Jawwaal - 15:20 Windsor

Jawwaal needed the run on his reappearance at Beverley but there was a lot to like about his most recent performance at York, where he caught the eye with how powerfully he moved into contention. He was unable to sustain the effort and finished in mid-division, but he is entitled to take another step forward and this is much less competitive, so he makes plenty of appeal following another drop in the weights.

Zikany - 17:37 Windsor

Zikany still showed signs of inexperience when runner-up on his handicap debut at Lingfield but he could prove difficult to beat here if improving as anticipated. The longer straight and extra distance will also play to his strengths and he remains open to plenty of improvement. He ought to prove much better than this mark in time.


Smart Stat

Robbie Roger - 14:45 Windsor
31% - George Boughey's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Back Louie de Palma @ 5.04/1 in the 13:35 at Windsor
Back Jawwaal @ 3.55/2 in the 15:20 at Windsor
Back Zikany @ 2.26/5 in the 17:37 at Windsor

Windsor 31st May (6f Hcap)

Monday 31 May, 1.35pm

Able Kane
Louie De Palma
Gellhorn
Eye Of The Water
A Sure Welcome
My Style
Indian Creak
Zhui Feng
Michaels Choice
Windsor 31st May (5f Hcap)

Monday 31 May, 3.20pm

Jawwaal
Newyorkstateofmind
Spoof
Many A Star
Pettochside
Lihou
Rose Hip
Just Glamorous
Windsor 31st May (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 31 May, 5.37pm

Zikany
Dansing Bear
Patroon
Lorca
Vitruve
Eagle One
Ermyns Percy
