NAP: Silks Pass looks well treated

Silks Pass - 17:10 Windsor

Silks Pass was well backed to make a winning debut last season, but found the Windsor Castle too hot next time, and shaped better than the bare result under a penalty at Newmarket on his final start. However, he returned to something like his debut form on his reappearance and handicap debut at Leicester last month, and seems sure to come forward for that outing. He finished with running left after being hampered inside the final furlong and should have more to offer, while his first start at six furlongs may be the making of him.

No. 2 (1) Silks Pass SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST: Navello ready to strike

Navello - 18:40 Windsor

Navello won four times last year, and his best effort this season came when runner-up on the all-weather at Lingfield in March, but there is a feeling he is coming to the boil nicely. The handicapper continues to relent, too, having now dropped back down to his last winning mark, and he ran better than the bare result at Chester last time. He endured a wide trip on that occasion and this track should suit better, so a bold show is expected for a yard that continue in form.

No. 4 (8) Navello SBK 11/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 87

EACH-WAY: Hotspur Harry lurks on a good mark

Hotspur Harry - 19:40 Windsor

Hotspur Harry is now 12 lb below his last winning mark and he has been tight in the betting on both starts so far this season. He was short of room briefly on his return over a mile and a quarter here last month, and went like the best horse at the weights when well backed at Yarmouth last time - traded at 1.33 in-running on Betfair. The drop back to a mile looks a good move here and the blinkers going back on may well help him concentrate.