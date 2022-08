NAP: Majestic handicapped to strike

Majestic - 18:30 Windsor

Majestic opened his account in a weak race at Pontefract two starts back, but did so with plenty in hand, and he caught the eye on his handicap debut at Beverley on Saturday.

He was far less exposed than his rivals on that occasion, but wasn't helped by being slowly away and was doing all of his best work at the finish. That was over an extended seven furlongs, but he will be well suited by the step back up to this slightly longer trip, and he makes plenty of appeal racing from the same mark.

No. 2 (8) Majestic (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Lir Speciale has more to offer

Lir Speciale - 17:30 Windsor

Lir Speciale showed plenty of ability on his first two starts in minor events which have worked out well and he didn't need to improve to open his account on turf debut at Doncaster on his next start.

Admittedly, he was a little disappointing on his handicap debut at Newmarket last time, but he raced on the unfavoured part of the track on that occasion and it may be worth giving him another chance. He has undergone a breathing operation since last seen and on his previous form, a mark of 81 shouldn't be beyond him.

No. 7 (4) Lir Speciale (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

EACH WAY: Water of Leith still in top form

Water of Leith - 16:30 Windsor

Water of Leith has refound his form of late, winning three of his last five starts, and he was very unlucky not to win again at Carlisle last time.

He didn't have the rub of the green on that occasion, travelling well in behind runners but hemmed in and denied a run on more than one occasion, still having plenty of running left at the line. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb since, but he would have gone very close to winning that day and with better luck, he should be bang in the mix here.