A Windsor NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Windsor NAP - 14:55 - Back Korker

No. 1 (6) Korker (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 102

Korker has finished the season strongly and again showed smart form when filling the runner-up spot in a listed contest at Ascot last time, doing his best work late on to be beaten just a length and three-quarters.

Trained by Karl Burke, Korker acts well on heavy going and still looks on a workable mark now back in handicap company, so there is no reason why he shouldn't be thereabouts again if continuing in the same rich vein of form.

Windsor Next Best - 14:25 - Back Hakuna Babe

No. 8 (2) Hakuna Babe SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 73

Hakuna Babe wasn't seen to best effect when finishing third at Nottingham last month, passing the post four and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having been caught further back than ideal.

It was another good run under the circumstances and, generally consistent since making the switch to handicaps, Hakuna Babe has certainly shown enough to suggest she is capable of defying this sort of mark when everything falls right.

Windsor Each-Way - 15:55 - Back Darvel

No. 5 (10) Darvel (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Patrick Chamings

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Darvel was no match for a less-exposed rival at Bath last time, ultimately going down by three and a quarter lengths, but he was still clearly the best of the rest.

That was a step back in the right direction after a couple of below-par efforts and he's still 1 lb lower in the weights than when scoring at Brighton in July if building on that run.