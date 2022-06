NAP: Jewel In My Crown arrives in good form

Jewel In My Crown - 18:45 Windsor

Jewel In My Crown managed to win three times last year and she has shaped well on her last two starts when finding only one rival too good each time. She left the impression she should have made more of a battle with the winner at Sandown last time, hampered under two furlongs out and conceding first run as a result, doing all of her best work at the finish. That form looks solid and Jewel In My Crown seems sure to go close despite a 3 lb rise.

No. 3 (4) Jewel In My Crown SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Australian Angel can bounce back

Australian Angel - 19:15 Windsor

Australian Angel shaped well in a maiden which has worked out well over a mile and a quarter at this track in April and improved further to open her account on handicap debut at Newbury on her next start. The official margin that day was only a neck, but she won with more in hand than that, cosily seeing off another improver who has since run well again since. Australian Angel lost all chance at the start when attempting to follow up at Leicester last time, so can have a line put through that run, and she is expected to resume her progress now.

No. 6 (8) Australian Angel SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

EACH WAY: Strategic Fortune can go well again

Strategic Fortune - 20:15 Windsor

Strategic Fortune arrives in top form having won his last two starts, proving better than ever to open his account for this yard at Wolverhampton in February, and following up in similarly decisive fashion over the same course and distance nine weeks later. This will be his first start on turf in Britain, but he had winning form on grass when trained in Ireland, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a hat-trick on his return from another short break.