Windsor Racing Tips: He's Got Game

A Windsor Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Windsor Nap - 16:30 - Back He's Got Game

He's Got Game was much improved on handicap debut over C&D last time and he might be able to better that second if allowed his own way in front.

Off for 7 months and in a first-time hood, He's Got Game was only collared by Phoenix Passion close home here last time on his handicap debut and he looks the sort who will go on improving.

Windsor Next Best - 17:35 - Back Master Builder

Master Builder wasn't an expensive purchase, for all his price rose to €24,000 as a yearling, but he looks a good buy for his thriving yard having shaped encouragingly when 1¾ lengths second of 8 to Lyric in a C&D maiden last month.

This is a hot little race for Windsor which should mean he is a bigger price than might otherwise be the case, but Master Builder is likely to improve plenty for that first experience (where he was sent off at 17/2) and continue his progression as his stamina is drawn out (dam won over as far as 1½m in France).