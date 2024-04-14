- Trainer: Ed Walker
- Jockey: Saffie Osborne
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: -
Windsor Racing Tips: Harper's Ferry can open his account
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Windsor on Monday.
-
A Windsor Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Windsor Nap - 15:20 - Back Harper's Ferry
It's hard to look beyond Harper's Ferry, who went close on his sole start as a juvenile and was again narrowly denied on return in a maiden at Doncaster where he pulled well clear of the rest. He is clearly held in high regard (entered in the Dante and Derby) and should take this en route to even bigger and better things.
Windsor Next Best - 17:20 - Back Savvy Warrior
Savvy Warrior displayed promise in his juvenile season and his third at Ffos Las last summer reads particularly well now (four of his eight opponents are now rated in the 90s), so he could be primed to make a successful return having been gelded representing an in-form yard who know how to ready one.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.