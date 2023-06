NAP

Windsor - 19:35 - Back Be Frank

No. 6 (2) Be Frank SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Be Frank showed much-improved form after seven months off (gelded in the interim) to open his account at Salisbury last time, hitting the front in the final furlong and always doing enough from there to win by a length and a quarter in comfortable fashion. That was a fairly useful performance and he remains very much one to keep on the right side now making the switch to handicaps. A BHA mark of 79 certainly looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere, especially when you factor in Be Frank's scope for more improvement after just three starts.

NEXT BEST

Windsor - 20:35 - Back Metabolt

No. 3 (1) Metabolt SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Metabolt proved better than ever when making his return from seven months off at Haydock a few weeks ago, narrowly losing out in the race itself but then getting the verdict from the stewards. That looked the right call as he would have been a very unlucky loser, finishing strongly after being hampered by the first past the post to get within a neck of that rival at the line. Still unexposed, Metabolt probably should have won by a couple of lengths and another bold bid seems now stepping back up to a mile from just a 5 lb higher mark.

EACH-WAY

Windsor - 19:05 - Back Nomadic Empire

No. 3 (6) Nomadic Empire (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 89

Nomadic Empire produced his best effort of this season when finishing third at Haydock last time, doing his best work late on to pass the post just three quarters of a length behind the winner. That was a big step back in the right direction and it could be worth giving another chance to a horse who is starting to look dangerously well handicap judged on the pick of his old form. For context, Nomadic Empire lines up today from a BHA mark of 89 having been placed off 102 at the start of last season.