NAP: After Eight on a good mark

After Eight - 18:35 Windsor

After Eight shaped well on his first two starts and put his experience to good use when opening his account at Lingfield in March, not fully extended to run out a good winner. He was arguably unlucky not to win upped to this trip on handicap debut at Salisbury last month, trapped on the inner while the eventual winner made his challenge down the outside. Once in the clear, After Eight stayed on well, leaving the impression he is well handicapped, so should take the beating up 2lb now.

No. 3 (3) After Eight (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST: King of The Kippax can open his account

King of The Kippax - 19:05 Windsor

King of The Kippax shaped with plenty of promise on his return over this trip at Leicester last month, bumping into a well-handicapped sort, and he was backed off the boards to win upped to a mile and a half at this course from the same mark seven days later. He once again shaped like a horse who is ready to win, but maybe found that race coming too soon, and didn't look as strong in the finish over the longer trip. The return to a mile and a quarter is a good move and he will remain of interest despite being 3lb higher now.

No. 5 (1) King Of The Kippax (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY: Thank The Lord has more to offer

Thank The Lord - 20:10 Windsor

Thank The Lord started at big prices and didn't show much in three starts last season, but he showed improved form on his first start for Simon Hodgson and handicap debut at Salisbury earlier this month, and he wasn't seen to best effect, either. He would have likely finished closer with a clear run and he wasn't unduly punished in the finish. That was his first start for 10 months, so he is entitled to come on for it, and he has more potential than most.