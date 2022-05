NAP: Pure Dreamer holds excellent claims

Pure Dreamer - 18:10 Windsor

Pure Dreamer clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he made a taking comeback from 19 months off when winning at Lingfield earlier this month, and had no problem following up from a 4 lb higher mark at Leicester last time. He beat a next-time-out winner with something to spare on that occasion, leaving the impression there is even more to come, and he is strongly fancied to make it three from three this year from a revised mark.

No. 1 (6) Pure Dreamer SBK 7/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST: King can reign

King of The Kippax - 19:40 Windsor

King of The Kippax remains a maiden but he was an eye-catching third at Leicester last week and looks leniently treated from the same mark. That was his first start for nine months and first since undergoing a gelding operation, and a slow start didn't help his cause, coming from the rear to beat all bar an in-form, well-treated winner. He is bred to excel over middle distances this season and he looks a big player with this even longer trip sure to suit.