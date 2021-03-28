- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 7
- Weight: 12st 2lbs
- OR: 107
Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Wincanton on Monday...
"...looks on a decent mark now handicapping for the first time in this sphere..."
Timeform on Sashenka
Prince Llywelyn - 13:30 Wincanton
Prince Llywelyn has looked a shadow of the horse he was in bumpers since sent jumping, but he ran well in first-time cheekpieces back in this sphere at Exeter last time in what was a fairly competitive race for the grade, and a reproduction of that form may well be good enough to see him come out on top here.
Sashenka was fairly useful on the Flat and has made an encouraging start over hurdles, looking set to win comfortably (four lengths up and yet to be asked for an effort) when falling at the second-last at Catterick earlier this month, and looks on a decent mark now handicapping for the first time in this sphere.
Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton
A first taste of success over fences beckons for Ballybough Nora, who has largely acquitted herself well since switched to this sphere and emerged with credit when fifth in the Devon National at Exeter last time. Dropping back in trip here will be in her favour and she's now 1 lb below her winning hurdles mark.
Smart Stat
Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton
£64.22 - Jeremy Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
Recommended bets
Wincanton 29th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 29 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Prince Llywelyn
|Kendelu
|Stung For Cash
|Sakhees Conquest
|Just In A Muddle
|Lure Des Pres
|Counteract
|Organised Solution
Wincanton 29th Mar (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 29 March, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sashenka
|Triple Nickle
|Sweet Adare
|Jedhi
|Daytime Ahead
Wincanton 29th Mar (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 29 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cushuish
|Whatsdastory
|No No Juliet
|Ballybough Nora
|The Wicket Chicken
|Aasleagh Dawn