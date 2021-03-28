Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Prince Llywelyn - 13:30 Wincanton

Prince Llywelyn has looked a shadow of the horse he was in bumpers since sent jumping, but he ran well in first-time cheekpieces back in this sphere at Exeter last time in what was a fairly competitive race for the grade, and a reproduction of that form may well be good enough to see him come out on top here.

No. 1 Prince Llywelyn SBK 6/4 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

Sashenka - 15:00 Wincanton

Sashenka was fairly useful on the Flat and has made an encouraging start over hurdles, looking set to win comfortably (four lengths up and yet to be asked for an effort) when falling at the second-last at Catterick earlier this month, and looks on a decent mark now handicapping for the first time in this sphere.

No. 2 Sashenka (Ger) SBK 4/5 EXC 2 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 116

Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton

A first taste of success over fences beckons for Ballybough Nora, who has largely acquitted herself well since switched to this sphere and emerged with credit when fifth in the Devon National at Exeter last time. Dropping back in trip here will be in her favour and she's now 1 lb below her winning hurdles mark.