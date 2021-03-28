Wincanton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Prince Llywelyn - 13:30 Wincanton

Prince Llywelyn has looked a shadow of the horse he was in bumpers since sent jumping, but he ran well in first-time cheekpieces back in this sphere at Exeter last time in what was a fairly competitive race for the grade, and a reproduction of that form may well be good enough to see him come out on top here.

Sashenka - 15:00 Wincanton

Sashenka was fairly useful on the Flat and has made an encouraging start over hurdles, looking set to win comfortably (four lengths up and yet to be asked for an effort) when falling at the second-last at Catterick earlier this month, and looks on a decent mark now handicapping for the first time in this sphere.

Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton

A first taste of success over fences beckons for Ballybough Nora, who has largely acquitted herself well since switched to this sphere and emerged with credit when fifth in the Devon National at Exeter last time. Dropping back in trip here will be in her favour and she's now 1 lb below her winning hurdles mark.

Smart Stat

Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton

£64.22 - Jeremy Scott's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Recommended bets

Prince Llywelyn - 13:30 Wincanton
Sashenka - 15:00 Wincanton
Ballybough Nora - 15:30 Wincanton

Monday 29 March, 1.30pm

Prince Llywelyn
Kendelu
Stung For Cash
Sakhees Conquest
Just In A Muddle
Lure Des Pres
Counteract
Organised Solution
Monday 29 March, 3.00pm

Sashenka
Triple Nickle
Sweet Adare
Jedhi
Daytime Ahead
Monday 29 March, 3.30pm

Cushuish
Whatsdastory
No No Juliet
Ballybough Nora
The Wicket Chicken
Aasleagh Dawn
